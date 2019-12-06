Kāpiti Coast to see DC3 return

Thanks to provider of daily flights between Kāpiti and Auckland, Air Chathams, Kāpiti residents and visitors will get a second chance at a retro-flying experience above the Kāpiti landscape next January, in the airline’s classic DC3 ZK-AWP aircraft.

The airline first offered Kāpiti scenic flights on the pride and joy of its fleet at the Kāpiti Coast Airport Open Day, held to welcome the new service to the District in August 2018.

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan said the news was exciting for the Summer and he hoped to be on board one of the flights this time around.

“Our communities and economy are benefitting from the connectedness they’ve continued to have on offer since Air Chathams stepped in to pick up the route left open by Air NZ’s departure, and we value that highly.

“The company recognises the support and welcome our community’s given them, and they’re showing their commitment to this service and solidifying a long-term future for the route.”

He said Council remained committed to growing air services in the Kāpiti district and leveraging the value of the airport in supporting business, family and visitor connections.

In addition to Air Chathams, Soundsair connects the Coast to the upper South Island and Heliworx offers regular scenic flights and connections to accommodation, attractions and activities. A June 2018 economic evaluation estimated the net economic benefit of the airport to Kāpiti to be around $4.3million annually.

The 30-minute DC3 scenic flights are on sale through eventifinda.co.nz from 7 December. Flights run Saturday 11 January and Sunday 12 January at 10:30am, 11:30am, 1:00pm, 2:00pm and 3:00pm. Go to www.airchathams.co.nz/specials/dc3-scenic-flights for more details.

