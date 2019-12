Arrest following serious assault, Hamilton

A 19-year-old woman has been arrested following an assault in Lilac Street, Hamilton on the evening of Sunday, 1 December.

A 27-year-old man was admitted to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The woman has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

She made her first appearance in Hamilton District Court on Thursday 5 December.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

