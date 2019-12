Fatal crash, Hapuku, Kaikoura - State Highway 1

Three people have died as a result of the crash on State Highway 1, Hapuku, Kaikoura.

The crash involving a car and a truck happened just before 3:10pm.

Another person has critical injuries, and three others have moderate to serious injuries.

Helicopters have assisted in transporting the injured to hospital.

The road remains closed while Police remain at the scene.

The circumstances of the crash will be investigated.





