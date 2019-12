Update: Fatal crash, Hapuku, Kaikoura

Police can now confirm that two people have sustained critical injuries following the crash on State Highway 1, Hapuku, Kaikoura.

Three others have died as a result of the crash.

The crash involving a car and a truck happened just before 3:10pm.

The road remains closed while Police remain at the scene.

The circumstances of the crash are still being investigated.

