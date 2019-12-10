UPDATE: Serious assault, Hamilton
Tuesday, 10 December 2019, 1:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 27-year-old man has died following an assault on Lilac
Street, Hamilton, on the evening of Sunday 1 December.
The
man died at Waikato Hospital on Sunday.
A 19-year-old
woman has been charged with wounding with intent to cause
grievous bodily harm.
Further charges are likely.
She
has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in the
Hamilton District Court on Wednesday 18 December.
As the
matter is before the courts Police are unable to comment
further.
ENDS
