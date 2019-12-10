UPDATE: Serious assault, Hamilton

A 27-year-old man has died following an assault on Lilac Street, Hamilton, on the evening of Sunday 1 December.

The man died at Waikato Hospital on Sunday.

A 19-year-old woman has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Further charges are likely.

She has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court on Wednesday 18 December.

As the matter is before the courts Police are unable to comment further.

