Athletes work to save Kauri
Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 8:21 am
Press Release: Kauri Rescue
Top ranked athletes through High Performance Sport NZ
will be joining the Kauri Res-cue team to treat sick kauri
trees on private land in Auckland on Sunday 15
December.
The property belongs to AUT Millennium CEO Mike
Stanley and his wife Jane who have been treating their small
forest of kauri trees for about a year already, but they
have a big job on their hands, so some of the athletes are
pitching in to help.
On the treatment team will be Eliza
McCartney (pole vault) and Molly Meech (sailing) accompanied
by 6 other athletes and the HPSNZ Athlete Life team as one
of the High Performance Sport NZ community ‘Give Back’
initiatives. They will be joined by Kauri Rescue Ambassadors
who will teach them how to monitor and treat the trees for
kauri dieback disease with phosphite, which has proved
effective at slowing progress of the disease.
Kauri Rescue
Coordinator Dr Mels Barton is managing the event and says
“we’re de-lighted that these high profile athletes are
keen to take time out from their training to help with our
project. We have had a huge amount of volunteer support from
the com-munity to assist landowners with treating their
trees and that really inspires our partici-pants to continue
monitoring how the trees respond, so we can learn more about
the effectiveness of the
treatment”.
