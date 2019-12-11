New lanes opening on Southern Motorway

11 December 2019

The Southern Corridor Improvements (SCI) project has begun opening new motorway lanes between Takanini and Papakura Interchanges, starting with a new third southbound lane between Pahurehure Inlet and the Papakura off-ramp this morning.

The new lanes in both directions between Takanini and Papakura will be opened in stages over several nights and be completed by 19 December, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Senior Manager Project Delivery Andrew Thackwray.

The work is weather dependent and will be carried out at night. The motorway will be closed for the safety of road workers. Temporary barriers will be lifted off the motorway and the new lane alignments will have correct road markings in time for morning peak hour traffic.

Temporary traffic management controls will remain in place for the new lanes until all work on this stretch of motorway is completed. Drivers are encouraged to keep to the 80km/h speed limit, avoid sudden lane changes and take extra care.

Crews will return in the New Year to apply the final road surface and road markings.

ends

© Scoop Media

