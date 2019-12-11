New lanes opening on Southern Motorway
Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 11:33 am
Press Release: NZTA
11 December 2019
The Southern Corridor Improvements
(SCI) project has begun opening new motorway lanes between
Takanini and Papakura Interchanges, starting with a new
third southbound lane between Pahurehure Inlet and the
Papakura off-ramp this morning.
The new lanes in both
directions between Takanini and Papakura will be opened in
stages over several nights and be completed by 19 December,
says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Senior Manager Project
Delivery Andrew Thackwray.
The work is weather
dependent and will be carried out at night. The motorway
will be closed for the safety of road workers. Temporary
barriers will be lifted off the motorway and the new lane
alignments will have correct road markings in time for
morning peak hour traffic.
Temporary traffic
management controls will remain in place for the new lanes
until all work on this stretch of motorway is completed.
Drivers are encouraged to keep to the 80km/h speed limit,
avoid sudden lane changes and take extra care.
Crews
will return in the New Year to apply the final road surface
and road
markings.
ends
