Look out for toxic algae
Thursday, 12 December 2019, 1:20 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council
12 December
2019
The recent warm wet weather has created perfect
conditions for naturally occurring Cyanobacteria, or toxic
algae, to bloom in some rivers and streams.
Toxic algae
can produce toxins that are harmful to humans, dogs,
livestock and wildlife when eaten.
We’ve found high
levels in some areas of the Maitai/Mahitahi River and
recommend keeping dogs and humans out of rivers and streams
if you suspect toxic algae may be present.
We’ll put
up signs where we know that toxic algae levels are a
problem, but recommend you exercise caution as the situation
can change quickly.
If in doubt – keep your dogs out of
the water. The Back Beach at Tahunanui provides a great
alternative off-lead dog exercise and swimming area at this
time of year.
What to look for
Toxic algae mats
are dark brown or black and grow attached to rocks on the
river bed. Mats that come loose from the river bed can wash
up on the river bank or form floating ‘rafts’ in shallow
areas.
Where exposed, the mats may dry out and turn a
light brown colour. They also have a strong musty odour,
which may attract dogs to eat them.
If you see toxic
algae mats, avoid contact with them and keep your dogs and
children out of the water.
What should you do:
•
If you think your dog has eaten toxic algae, contact your
vet as soon as possible as the toxins can take effect within
minutes.
• If a person experiences a reaction to
toxic algae, seek medical help immediately.
For more
information visit our
website
