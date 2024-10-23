NZFN’s ‘Pitch In’ Campaign Delivers Over 200,000 Meals To Kiwis In Need

The New Zealand Food Network (NZFN), Aotearoa’s largest ‘for-purpose’ food rescue and re-distribution organisation, proudly marks the successful conclusion of its 12-month Pitch In fundraising campaign.

The appeal, which invited both corporates and the public to ‘pitch in’ to fill Auckland’s iconic Eden Park virtually with meals, surpassed its goal of 100,000 meals. Running from World Food Day 2023 through World Food Day 2024, Pitch In well exceeded this target, filling the field twice and delivering just over 200,000 meals to its 60+ partner Food Hubs nationwide.

Backed by a star-studded line-up – former Rugby World Champion Piri Weepu, comedian and media personality Leigh Hart, Professional Rugby Player Sam Slade, and award-winning Special Olympics athlete Grace Payne – all made a tangible difference for families and individuals struggling with food insecurity across the country.

In the last quarter of Pitch In, Fonterra, Ulti Group and ANZCO were among those who helped NZFN cross the finish line. Other organisations that stepped up throughout the campaign included Sanitarium, FoodStuffs North Island, T&G Fresh, Kellanova, Woolworths, and Zespri – contributing to almost 80% of the total funds raised. Their combined contributions amounted to 160,000 meals, helping NZFN exceed its initial target of delivering 200,000 meals for Kiwis in need.

NZFN CEO Gavin Findlay says while the campaign’s success underscores the importance of collective action, it also signifies the ongoing challenges of food insecurity and the food support sector.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the overwhelming generosity of Kiwis and our donor partners who pitched in to help us deliver much-needed food to some of our most vulnerable communities. But the reality is, the demand for food support continues to be high and the food support sector is facing increasing funding challenges.”

Findings from NZFN’s latest Food Security Snapshot, which canvassed 60 of its recipient Food Hubs nationwide from January to June this year, reveal a 30% decrease in the number of people Food Hubs can assist compared to the previous period. Despite their best efforts, Food Hubs are only able to service 60% of their communities’ needs due to ongoing economic pressures.

The survey also highlighted the shifting landscape of food insecurity. One-third of monthly Food Hub recipients were seeking help for the first time – a stark indicator of the growing strain on households across Aotearoa. The cost-of-living crisis was identified as the primary driver, with 90% of Food Hubs reporting it as the main reason for people seeking assistance. Additional factors, such as rising unemployment and unexpected bills, have further intensified the need.

Findlay adds, “Although we’ve reached the end of Pitch In, the demand for food support won’t stop there. We’ll continue working hard to ensure quality food reaches those who need it most, and to create more food-secure communities across Aotearoa.”

