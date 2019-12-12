Further Progress in QLDC Clean-up

Overnight lake levels have continued to recede with Wakatipu sitting at 311.13 and Wānaka at 279.75 earlier this morning. This ongoing improvement in the conditions has enabled the Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) to continue clean-up efforts across the district and particularly in the Wānaka CBD.

QLDC General Manager Property & Infrastructure Peter Hansby has confirmed that the focus is very much shifting into recovery mode.

“A number of roads, including Kinloch and Glenorchy-Paradise Roads, are now open. Except for the block from Dungarvon Street to McDougall Street, Ardmore Street in Wānaka is now open. The Wānaka CBD is fully open. Mt Aspiring Road will be open to the unsealed section of road outside Aspiring Helicopters, about one kilometre past Treble Cone, later today,” said Mr Hansby.

“The latest forecasts suggest that lake levels could be back up to today’s levels by Monday and we’re sitting at half a metre above high lake levels. So we’re not actively removing all of the sandbags just yet as a precautionary measure. However, if property owners wish to clear their entrances they can return their sandbags to the collection points.”

“We are very grateful for the many offers from volunteers to help with the clean-up. These are being managed by Gillian and Kirsty at Volunteering Central. However, we currently have a number of contractor clean-up crews in operation so, from a health and safety perspective, we are asking the community not to undertake any clean ups in areas where contractors are operating.”

QLDC will be reassessing the conditions over the coming days and is hoping to reopen all public toilets by the end of the week, with the removal of the portaloos following shortly afterwards.

QLDC has highlighted that the ground in many places is still saturated and therefore will remain closed to avoid unnecessary, costly damage. This includes the lakeside carparking in Wānaka between the Mt Aspiring Road carpark and the Dinosaur Park, the Dinosaur Park itself, and tracks and trails throughout the district. These areas will be reassessed on Friday.

ENDS|KUA MUTU.

© Scoop Media

