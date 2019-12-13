Hamilton part of bid for FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023



New Zealand Football and Football Federation Australia announced today they are jointly bidding to host the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

Hamilton (FMG Stadium Waikato) is included as one of the proposed host cities for the event, alongside Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin.

The tournament will host 32 national teams, playing 64 games over 31 days between June and August 2023.

If the bid is successful, it will be the first time a FIFA tournament has been hosted across two separate football confederations.

Sean Murray, the Council’s General Manager of Major Events, Venues and Tourism says: “This is the largest women’s sports event in the world and would be an incredible opportunity for Hamilton to continue our track record of successfully hosting major sporting events.

“It’s also an opportunity for New Zealand to further demonstrate our commitment to women’s sport, off the back of the 2021 Rugby World Cup (Women’s), 2021 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and the International Women and Sport Conference 2022, all of which are being held in New Zealand.”

Several other nations are believed to be bidding to host the tournament, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Japan and South Korea.

ends

© Scoop Media

