Selected ethnicity and Māori descent topics by area

Selected ethnicity and Māori descent topics by geographic area tables provide downloadable tables about people (by age and sex) for New Zealand and other geographic areas.

Get data at the national level, by regional council area, territorial authority area / Auckland local board area, statistical area 2 (SA2), and district health board area. Some tables contain 2006 Census data, while all contain 2013 and 2018 Census data.

Access data in NZ.Stat

Use NZ.Stat to view and download data for selected topics on ethnicity and Māori descent from the census usually resident population count.



© Scoop Media

