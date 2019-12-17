State Highway 63 via St Arnaud closed due to flooding



Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency this morning closed SH63, the St Arnaud highway in Marlborough, after continuous rainfall raised the Wairau River’s levels, overtopping onto the highway.

Around 200 metres of highway is currently under deepening water, making it too deep to drive through safely, says Braeden Lobb, Maintenance Contract Manager, for Marlborough Roads/ the Transport Agency.

“Tasman Journeys has closed the road at Korere-Tophouse/SH63 intersection. Crews are also closing the road at Kowhai Point Campsite, on the east side of The Wash bridge, and placing a soft closure (ie residents will be allowed access to their properties but not through traffic) before the Waihopai River bridge, near Fareham Lane,” says Mr Lobb.

This closure is likely to continue into Wednesday due to more rain forecast today in the area.



• There is no simple detour route for this highway so people heading for Blenheim or Picton from the West Coast will need to go via Nelson and SH6.

• The Transport Agency thanks everyone for being patient on the longer route to Picton or Blenheim, or for rescheduling their journeys if they are able to do so.

