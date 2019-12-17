Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

State Highway 63 via St Arnaud closed due to flooding

Tuesday, 17 December 2019, 11:53 am
Press Release: NZTA


State Highway 63 via St Arnaud closed due to flooding Wairau Valley this morning – likely to remain closed overnight


Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency this morning closed SH63, the St Arnaud highway in Marlborough, after continuous rainfall raised the Wairau River’s levels, overtopping onto the highway.

Around 200 metres of highway is currently under deepening water, making it too deep to drive through safely, says Braeden Lobb, Maintenance Contract Manager, for Marlborough Roads/ the Transport Agency.

“Tasman Journeys has closed the road at Korere-Tophouse/SH63 intersection. Crews are also closing the road at Kowhai Point Campsite, on the east side of The Wash bridge, and placing a soft closure (ie residents will be allowed access to their properties but not through traffic) before the Waihopai River bridge, near Fareham Lane,” says Mr Lobb.

This closure is likely to continue into Wednesday due to more rain forecast today in the area.


• There is no simple detour route for this highway so people heading for Blenheim or Picton from the West Coast will need to go via Nelson and SH6.
• The Transport Agency thanks everyone for being patient on the longer route to Picton or Blenheim, or for rescheduling their journeys if they are able to do so.

Please check this link for updates: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/285181

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Whakaari/White Island: A Minute’s Silence For Victims

A minute’s silence will be observed at 2.11pm on Monday 16 December in honour of the victims of the Whakaari White Island eruption, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed...

The minute’s silence will be exactly one week after the eruption started on Monday 9 December. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like
Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

 

Mark Sowden: Appointment Of Government Statistician

“I am very pleased to announce Mr Sowden’s appointment to this role. He is a respected Public Service leader who has worked effectively across government, iwi and non-government organisations. His ability to unify people around common goals and improve systems has been central to his career successes to date,” Ms Quilter says. More>>

More Discussions: National On Housing, Transport And Infrastructure

National has today released the ninth and tenth in our series of discussion documents, which contain a range of proposals to ensure New Zealand has the high-quality housing and infrastructure it needs to prosper, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Trains: Govt's Plans For Rail

The Government has released its long term vision for a sustainable 21st Century rail network that gets our cities moving, connects our regions and gets more freight off the roads. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Welfare Vs Infrastructure Spending

If New Zealand has a pressing need to stimulate its flagging economy, it seems very weird that the government is choosing a $12 billion package of infrastructure spending – mainly on road and rail – that by definition, will take a very long time to deliver their stimulatory benefits ... More>>

New Reports: "Immediate Commitment To Doing Justice Differently"

Justice Minister Andrew Little released two reports today, Turuki! Turuki! from Te Uepū Hāpai I te Ora, and Te Tangi o te Manawanui: Recommendations for Reform from the Chief Victims Advisor. Both recommend a fresh approach to the way criminal justice has been approached... More>>

ALSO:

"Heart-Breaking And Confronting": Surgical Mesh Restorative Justice Report

Minister Genter: “People have talked about losing the life they had enjoyed before surgical mesh harmed them – the loss of a steady job, the ability to exercise, a loving relationship in some cases. Others described the chronic pain they experienced..." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 