A taste of the Pacific is coming to the capital
Wednesday 18 December
A taste of the Pacific is coming to the capital – with Annie Crummer
The annual Wellington Pasifika Festival will be showcasing the sights, sounds, and flavours of the Pacific – with Kiwi legend Annie Crummer MNZM leading the exciting line-up.
Fresh from her Pacific Divas National Identity Tour, Annie will be joined by a wide range of exciting performers including Tautua Dance, Youngsolwara Poneke VOGUE, and The Company NZ.
Annie says she’s looking forward to serving Wellington some waiata at the 15th anniversary of the Pasifika Festival 2020 on Saturday 18 January.
“Even being of Rarotongan and Tahitian descent, I still get blown away by our Pacific history, arts, language, infectious drum beats and delicious food – all of which will be shared at this event ... save me some island donuts, I’ll be right over!”
In its 15th year, the event attracts over 15,000 visitors to experience traditional and contemporary music, performances, delicious food, and activities from Samoa, Cook Islands, Tonga, Niue, Fiji, Tokelau, Solomon Islands, and Papua New Guinea.
Mayor Andy Foster says the Pacific community is a huge part of the rich diversity of our city and the Pasifika Festival is part of celebrating that.
“We are a South Pacific nation and it’s great to celebrate the cultures that come from our Pacific neighbours. We embrace the arts, language and food they bring and share their knowledge and experiences. Everyone’s welcome/kia ora/afio mai/bula/ulu tons mai/kia orana/welkam.”
The free, whānau friendly event will be hosted by Mai Nights’ Brook Ruscoe, and will also showcase kai from all over the Pacific, there’ll be stalls and workshops, entertainers and activities, all celebrating the sights, sounds and culture of our neighbours.
Pasifika
Festival 2020 | Free entry
When: Saturday 18 January 2020
Time: 12 noon–6pm
Where: Odlins Plaza
Line-up for the day:
Blessing
Minister
for Pacific Peoples
Honourable Aupito William Sio
Akatokamanava Organisation of Wellington
Incorporated
St Teresa Tongan Youth Choir
Kiribati St Joseph community
Wainuiomata Samoan Methodist Church Youth Group
Tamaiti o le Laumua
Niue Culture Group
Porirua Methodist Church (Samoa)
Wellington Solomon Islands community
Makatu’unga He’ofa Wellington Tongan Community
Tawa Methodist Youth Fellowship
Pacific Cuisine Cook Off Competition
Tauta Dance (Cook Islands)
Mafutaga Tagata Matutua exercise group
Tatua Dance
Sāmoa lo'u atunu'u pele
Wayne Laai
Youngsolwara Poneke Vogue
Kupega Affect
The Company NZ
Ariel Bamborough
Annie Crummer
Ex Nihilo Gospel Band
Mercy Band featuring special guest artist
Visit wellington.govt.nz/pasifika or wellington.govt.nz/events for more information on this event, and many more.
