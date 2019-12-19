Clean-up continues across Queenstown Lakes district



Lake levels are continuing to recede and clean-up operations are nearing completion across the Queenstown Lakes district.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC)’s contractors have cleared large amounts of debris and reopened most roads in the region. Work has been ongoing on the Wānaka and Queenstown lakefronts, and both will be totally clear later today.

Street sweeping will be carried out in Queenstown on Friday morning to tidy up sandbags and sand collection/return locations.

Wānaka’s Ardmore Street is now open and the Mount Aspiring carpark is due to be open by the end of the week.

Some unsealed roads, such as Mount Aspiring Road and Skippers Road, will be re-graded in the coming days. Several road closures will remain in place over the holiday: Rees Valley Road, Meads Rd beyond the homestead (access to Kidds Bush is open) and Eely Point Road (in the reserve only).

Glenorchy’s toilets remain closed while assessments take place. Portaloos will remain in place over the break.

Various trails were affected by last week’s weather. We are continuing to assess these and are aiming to make further details about their readiness available tomorrow.

Work is continuing on jetties and launching areas. A further update about their availability will be provided by the end of the week.



