QLDC clean-up operation in final stages

The clean-up following early December’s major weather event is nearly complete.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) employees have cleared the vast majority of the Queenstown and Wānaka CBDs, although a final clean-up is occurring today.

In Wānaka a traffic management plan is going to be in place around the entrance to the marina on Lakeside Road. A 30kmh speed limit will be in place around the entrance.

A number of changes are affecting jetties in the region. The Kingston jetty is out of action, although all other Lake Wakatipu jetties are fully operational.

On Lake Wānaka, the jetties at Roys Bay and Eely Point will have reduced capacity over the break. There will be minor reduced capacity at the Albert Town ramp, while Waterfall Creek will have similar capacity to last year. Glendhu Bay is fully operational and The Outlet will likely have additional launching capacity.

As mentioned yesterday, several road closures will remain in place over the holiday: Rees Valley Road, Meads Rd beyond the homestead (access to Kidds Bush is open) and Eely Point Road (in the reserve only).

Glenorchy’s toilets remain closed while assessments take place. Portaloos will remain in place over the break.

There is water and debris on several trails and tracks, including some that are open, and surfaces may be uneven. Please be aware and take extra care, and make sure to respect signage as it’s there for the benefit of all users.

The Millennium Track is closed from Damper Bay through to Glendhu Bay. There are track washouts between Penrith Park and Outlet Campground, while the Upper Clutha Trail is submerged between the Albertown Bridge and the Gunn Road carpark.





