Surf Life Saving Northern Region - Summary Friday 27 Dec
Saturday, 28 December 2019, 10:18 am
Press Release: Surf Life Saving New Zealand
Summary
Friday 27 December was
another busy day across the Northern Region for lifeguards
who performed 1335 preventative actions involving more than
4300 people, 380 of those being at Muriwai when a strong
current developed on the tide change.
Sharks were
again sighted in the water at Orewa, leading to the beach
being closed for much of the late afternoon.
At
Ocean Beach near Whangarei lifeguards responded to a 111 for
two swimmers off the south end of the beach; the pair were
assisted to shore by a surfer and checked by lifeguards.
Lifeguards at Omaha assisted two men who were having
issues with their fishing kayak.
Orewa lifeguards
also assisted 16 people with minor first aids for cuts from
shells.
Statistics
|No. of people
rescued
|0
|No. of people
assisted
|6
|No. of major 1st
aids
|2
|No. of minor 1st
aids
|35
|No. of
searches
|3
|No. of
PA's
|1335
|No. of Public
Involved
|4293
|Peak
headcount
|6579
|Total hours
worked
|700
|No. MDT
Jobs
|5
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
RNZ: New Year Honours: Sporting Greats Among Knights And Dames
Six new knights and dames, including Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and economist Professor Dame Marilyn Waring, have been created in today's New Year's Honours List. The list of 180 recipients - 91 women and 89 men - leans heavily on awards for community service, arts and the media, health and sport.
Among the top honours recipients are Justice Joe Williams, the first Maori judge of the Supreme Court, former All Black coach Steve Hansen and disabilities advocate Robert Martin, who is believed to be the first New Zealand knight with learning disabilities. The three become Knight Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit. More>>