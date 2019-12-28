Surf Life Saving Northern Region - Summary Friday 27 Dec



Summary

Friday 27 December was another busy day across the Northern Region for lifeguards who performed 1335 preventative actions involving more than 4300 people, 380 of those being at Muriwai when a strong current developed on the tide change.

Sharks were again sighted in the water at Orewa, leading to the beach being closed for much of the late afternoon.

At Ocean Beach near Whangarei lifeguards responded to a 111 for two swimmers off the south end of the beach; the pair were assisted to shore by a surfer and checked by lifeguards.

Lifeguards at Omaha assisted two men who were having issues with their fishing kayak.

Orewa lifeguards also assisted 16 people with minor first aids for cuts from shells.

Statistics



No. of people rescued 0 No. of people assisted 6 No. of major 1st aids 2 No. of minor 1st aids 35 No. of searches 3 No. of PA's 1335 No. of Public Involved 4293 Peak headcount 6579 Total hours worked 700 No. MDT Jobs 5

