Mayor Boult Applauds Bushfire Fundraising Efforts

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult has thanked the many businesses and locals who have stepped up to help the firefighting efforts underway in Australia.

Mayor Boult recognised that despite regular banter between Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, Kiwis were willing to support our trans-Tasman neighbours when needed.

“There are often jokes about sporting tensions between our two countries, but in times of true crisis it’s heartening to see locals pulling together to help raise much-needed funds for the firefighting effort. It’s heart-breaking to see the homes and landscapes destroyed, to hear of the lives lost, and the unimaginable impact on the wildlife,” said Mayor Boult.

Mayor Boult acknowledged the many donations made by local businesses and the community efforts to raise money.

“A concert outside Kai Whaka Pai in Wānaka’s CBD last Friday raised more than $26,000, so a big thank you to the performers who gave their time and to everyone who turned out to support the event. Well done to those involved in organising this event.”

“It’s wonderful to see organisations getting involved as well. Lions Club donations have topped $13,000, with $10,000 coming through a donation from Tonnie and Erna Spijkerbosch, owners of the Queenstown Holiday Park & Motels Creeksyde.”

On Sunday 19 January, a Queenstown-based concert will be raising more money for the bushfire relief charities. The Wakatipu Waiata for Australia is taking place on the Queenstown Recreation Ground between 11.00am and 7.00pm, and will feature a range of DJs, bands and soloists.

“I would encourage everyone to get along and support the Wakatipu Waiata, and any other events to help raise funds to fight this disaster. Our neighbours need support now more than ever.”

“Once again, thank you to everyone involved with organising these events,” said Mayor Boult.





