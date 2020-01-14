Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayor Boult Applauds Bushfire Fundraising Efforts

Tuesday, 14 January 2020, 12:35 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult has thanked the many businesses and locals who have stepped up to help the firefighting efforts underway in Australia.

Mayor Boult recognised that despite regular banter between Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, Kiwis were willing to support our trans-Tasman neighbours when needed.

“There are often jokes about sporting tensions between our two countries, but in times of true crisis it’s heartening to see locals pulling together to help raise much-needed funds for the firefighting effort. It’s heart-breaking to see the homes and landscapes destroyed, to hear of the lives lost, and the unimaginable impact on the wildlife,” said Mayor Boult.

Mayor Boult acknowledged the many donations made by local businesses and the community efforts to raise money.

“A concert outside Kai Whaka Pai in Wānaka’s CBD last Friday raised more than $26,000, so a big thank you to the performers who gave their time and to everyone who turned out to support the event. Well done to those involved in organising this event.”

“It’s wonderful to see organisations getting involved as well. Lions Club donations have topped $13,000, with $10,000 coming through a donation from Tonnie and Erna Spijkerbosch, owners of the Queenstown Holiday Park & Motels Creeksyde.”

On Sunday 19 January, a Queenstown-based concert will be raising more money for the bushfire relief charities. The Wakatipu Waiata for Australia is taking place on the Queenstown Recreation Ground between 11.00am and 7.00pm, and will feature a range of DJs, bands and soloists.

“I would encourage everyone to get along and support the Wakatipu Waiata, and any other events to help raise funds to fight this disaster. Our neighbours need support now more than ever.”

“Once again, thank you to everyone involved with organising these events,” said Mayor Boult.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Harry/Meghan Affair, And Iran

Those “Meghzit” headlines seem apt, given how closely Britain’s January 31 exit from the European Union resembles the imminent departure from the Royal Family’s top team of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. For young Iranians, the accidental downing of the Ukrainian airliner is just the latest example of the deadly incompetence and dishonesty of their leaders... More>>


 

Education: Resource For Schools On Climate Change

New resource for schools to increase awareness and understanding of climate change... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: New Year Honours: Sporting Greats Among Knights And Dames

Six new knights and dames, including Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and economist Professor Dame Marilyn Waring, have been created in today's New Year's Honours List. The list of 180 recipients - 91 women and 89 men - leans heavily on awards for community service, arts and the media, health and sport.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:

Dew Report Released: Labour Staffer Sexual Assault Allegations 'Not Established'

Labour released the report - conducted by independent lawyer Maria Dew QC - on Wednesday... "The most serious allegations, those of sexual assault, were not established," the report said. More>>

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:

Pardon Bill Passed: Restoring The Reputation Of Rua Kēnana

Rua Kēnana was wrongfully arrested when 70-armed police invaded Maungapōhatu in 1916. The fateful Sunday saw his son Toko Rua and nephew, Te Maipi Te Whiu killed during gunfire and both sides suffered injuries. More>>

ALSO:

Harm Reduction: Research Into Drug Checking Impacts

A new research project will examine the effectiveness of drug checking programmes at music festivals to find out whether it helps keep people safe and reduces harm. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 