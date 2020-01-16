Body located in search for missing kayaker, Lake Ellesmere
Thursday, 16 January 2020, 5:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police searching for the missing kayaker on Lake Ellesmere
have located a body about 2pm this afternoon.
While formal
identification is yet to take place, Police believe the body
to be that of 59-year-old Louis Solofua, of
Christchurch.
Police would like to thank those involved in
the search, including the North Canterbury
Coastguard.
Local iwi Te Taumutu Rūnanga performed a
karakia at the site this afternoon and a rahui has been put
in place between Greenpark Huts and the Kaitorete
Spit.
Police extend their sympathies to Mr Solofua’s
family and friends at this difficult time.
The death will
be referred to the
Coroner.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On The Excellent School Climate Change Resources
Inevitably, children hear a lot about climate change - on the news, on the street, from their friends – and a lot of that news is pretty scary, even for adults. Until very recently, one place where children haven’t heard much about climate change. That’s odd. If education is about preparing children for the future, then it seems like a total no-brainer to be teaching children about the intensifying consequences of climate change for the world they will soon inherit from us. Thankfully, the education system is now doing something about it. You can read the balanced, thoughtful teacher resource material for yourself, right here... More>>