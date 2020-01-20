Appeal for information following firearms incidents

Police are appealing for information following two separate firearms incidents in Ruatoria and Taradale over the weekend.

Police responded to McClutchie Road, Ruatoria, at 9.20am on Saturday following reports of shots fired between the occupants of two vehicles and a person at a residential address.

One of the vehicles, a white Toyota Hilux, left the address at speed before crashing on Waiomatatini Road.

The occupants fled the scene before another person arrived and removed firearms from the crashed vehicle.

The McClutchie Road address has been examined by Police and the seized Hilux will be examined by forensic experts.

Police are following lines of enquiry to identify those involved, who are believed to be associated with the Mongrel Mob and Black Power.

The second incident occurred on Gloucester Street in Taradale, Napier on Sunday around 3.15pm.

A firearm was discharged during a fight involving 30 to 40 Black Power and Mongrel Mob members.

A 25-year-old man received injuries to his head, face and torso from a single gunshot.

He remains in a serious but stable condition at Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

One of the pellets discharged was later found to have struck the rear of a child’s car seat.

“Fortunately the child was unharmed, but this behaviour is completely unacceptable and we are determined to hold those responsible to account,” says Detective Inspector Rob Jones.

“Tensions between the Mongrel Mob and Black Power have continued to escalate in recent months with Police investigating a number of serious incidents and outbreaks of violence in public places – many of which have been witnessed by members of the public.

“Police urge anyone who may have information about either of these incidents to come forward.

"We would also like to hear from anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage that may assist these investigations.”

Information can be provided by calling 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A temporary carriage of firearms directive is in place for Eastern District and members of the public can expect a heightened Police presence as enquires continue.

