School Holiday Fun at Waikato Museum



Unleash your children’s creative talents at Waikato Museum for the final days of the summer school holidays.

The summer programme at Waikato Museum includes painting, drawing, quilling, clay work, mask making, printing and more.

Museum Director Cherie Meecham says, “The value of our programme is reflected in the number of children who return every school holidays to have fun – but also to learn – from the programmes we have on offer.

“It’s not often that we have places still available at this time of year, but we don’t expect they’ll remain available for long!”

Waikato Museum’s school holiday programme is an all-day, 8.30am-5pm, tutored programme, that focusses on a different art or craft activity each day. Bookings can be made for single or multiple days.

