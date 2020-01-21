School Holiday Fun at Waikato Museum
Tuesday, 21 January 2020, 2:02 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council
Unleash your children’s creative talents at
Waikato Museum for the final days of the summer school
holidays.
The summer programme at Waikato Museum includes
painting, drawing, quilling, clay work, mask making,
printing and more.
Museum Director Cherie Meecham says,
“The value of our programme is reflected in the number of
children who return every school holidays to have fun –
but also to learn – from the programmes we have on
offer.
“It’s not often that we have places still
available at this time of year, but we don’t expect
they’ll remain available for long!”
Waikato Museum’s
school holiday programme is an all-day, 8.30am-5pm, tutored
programme, that focusses on a different art or craft
activity each day. Bookings can be made for single or
multiple days.
ends
