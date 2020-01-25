Update 3: Missing teenager, St Clair Beach
Saturday, 25 January 2020, 5:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have suspended the search today for the teenager who
failed to return to shore at St Clair Beach, Dunedin, on
Thursday, 23 January.
“Unfortunately, due to the amount
of time that has passed, we are now searching for a body,”
says Sergeant Nathan White, Otago Coastal SAR
Coordinator.
“It has been an unsuccessful day of
searching in testing conditions, but from the outset of this
operation the dedication and determination of volunteers
from Surf Life Saving NZ and LandSAR, while covering vast
lengths of coastline, gives me confidence that we're doing
everything we can to recover the missing teenager.”
A
shoreline search will begin around 7am
tomorrow.
ENDS
