Update 3: Missing teenager, St Clair Beach

Police have suspended the search today for the teenager who failed to return to shore at St Clair Beach, Dunedin, on Thursday, 23 January.

“Unfortunately, due to the amount of time that has passed, we are now searching for a body,” says Sergeant Nathan White, Otago Coastal SAR Coordinator.

“It has been an unsuccessful day of searching in testing conditions, but from the outset of this operation the dedication and determination of volunteers from Surf Life Saving NZ and LandSAR, while covering vast lengths of coastline, gives me confidence that we're doing everything we can to recover the missing teenager.”

A shoreline search will begin around 7am tomorrow.

