Work resumes on West Coast, Buller highways rumble strips

Tuesday, 28 January 2020, 9:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

Work has recently re-started to complete the installation of rumble strips on various sections of West Coast state highway – part of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s Safety Boost Programme for making rural state highways safer.

This is a continuation of work begun earlier last year, paused over the colder winter and spring months.

The majority of the work is between SH6 Murchison and Lyell, and SH6 Lower Buller to SH67 (the highway into Westport) intersection, says Transport Agency System manager Pete Connors.

There is also rumble strip and line marking work to be done on SH7 from Hope River Bridge to Lewis Pass, SH7 Springs Junction to Tobins Bridge and SH6 Murchison to Westport. In total, there is approximately 48kms of line marking, mainly in the centre line with some on the edge line, to be done.

It is anticipated work will be finished by 21 February, depending on the weather.

Already the safety programme has installed approximately 640km of rumble strips on SH6 and SH67 Murchison to Westport and SH7 Hanmer Springs to Reefton.

Mr Connors says rumble strips and textured road markings are a simple but effective tool for preventing deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand roads.
“They give drivers a wake-up call if they stray across the line, preventing simple mistakes from becoming tragedies.”

Rumble strips can reduce fatal run-off-road crashes by up to 42 per cent.

“Textured road markings also give drivers a signal when they cross the line, without making a rumbling sound.”

“While we’ll do our best to limit any disruption there may be times when this work will mean some delays and people will need to allow a little more time for travel on these roads. We appreciate everyone’s patience while this work is underway,” he says.

The Safety Boost Programme is part of the Safe Network Programme – a collaborative, prioritised programme of proven safety improvements on high risk routes across New Zealand.

• More information on the Safety Boost Programme is available on the Transport Agency’s website at: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/safety/our-vision-of-a-safe-road-system/safety-boost-programme
Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:
• Traffic updates: nzta.govt.nz/traffic
• Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAsouthisland
• Twitter Top of the South: twitter.com/NZTATotS
• Twitter Canterbury/West Coast: twitter.com/NZTA/CWC
• Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz
• Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

