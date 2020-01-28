Taupō Police investigating suspicious death



Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Yardley

Taupō Police are investigating the death of a 33-year-old woman at a rural property north of Taupō.

The woman was located at the property on Saturday 25 January with critical injuries.

She was transported to Waikato Hospital and tragically passed away on Sunday 26 January.

The woman's death is being treated as suspicious and enquiries are under way to establish the circumstances that led to her injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

