Taupō Police investigating suspicious death
Tuesday, 28 January 2020, 12:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan
Yardley
Taupō Police are investigating the death
of a 33-year-old woman at a rural property north of Taupō.
The woman was located at the property on Saturday
25 January with critical injuries.
She was
transported to Waikato Hospital and tragically passed away
on Sunday 26 January.
The woman's death is being
treated as suspicious and enquiries are under way to
establish the circumstances that led to her injuries.
No further information is available at this
time.
The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,” Jacinda Ardern said. “We are running an established and effective MMP Government, and overseeing a strong economy with low unemployment and growth rates the envy of other countries like Australia and the UK while making critical investments in health, education and reducing child poverty. More>>