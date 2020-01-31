Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Sunset Beach lifeguards rescue nine people from rip

Friday, 31 January 2020, 10:11 am
Press Release: Sunset Beach Surf Life Saving Club

30 January 2020


The lives of nine swimmers have been saved after a mass rescue at Sunset Beach, Port Waikato.

Sunset Beach Lifeguard Service President Malcolm Beattie says the rescues were carried out by off-duty volunteer Surf Lifeguards on Saturday at about 6pm after a group of swimmers walked straight into an active rip.

Malcolm says the evening could easily have ended with a number of lives lost.

Sunset Beach Lifeguard Service publicity officer Glennys Smith says patrols had finished after a long and very hot day with a large number of beachgoers visiting.

She says two Surf Lifeguards were still keeping an eye on the beach when they noticed a number of people waving their hands in distress.

“They had entered the ocean and walked straight into a very active rip and were immediately in trouble.”

Surf Lifeguard Mark Edwards ran back to the club to set up an IRB (inflatable rescue boat) while another lifeguard, Caitlin Stuart, contacted those who were back at the club cleaning up from the day’s patrol.

They raced to the scene in the beach rescue vehicle and, armed with rescue tubes, swam out to rescue those close to the shore line. These lifeguards were Taylor Shrimpton, Hogan Shrimpton, Sam Coughlan, Robbie Shrimpton and Shane Edwards, who coordinated the rescue.

The IRB crew, Mark Edwards and Anton Baptist made several trips to pick up the swimmers who had been carried out further in the fast developing rip tide.

Rescuer Shane Edwards says among those rescued were four children, one of them a five-year-old girl. He says one of the youngest children was on a boogie board but had no swim fins. An adult, who was just managing to stay afloat himself, was holding a girl above the waves.

The strong glare of the sun low on the horizon made it extremely difficult to see exactly where everyone was, Shane says.

Once the team were sure that all nine people were safely back on shore, two of the Surf Lifeguards checked on the distressed patients ensuring they were recovering and were being kept warm, as they were aware hypothermia could set in. After resting, the people were released by the Surf Lifeguards.

Shane says it was only afterwards that the guards realised just how many people had been rescued in what had developed into a very dangerous situation.

“The guards’ dedication to training for rescues such as this allowed for a fast response to the scene and enabled a positive outcome for everyone involved.”

Glennys says this won't be the last time the Surf Lifeguards are called on this summer as there is still a dangerous rip in front of the public carpark.

“Sunset Beach is certainly living up to its new reputation of having New Zealand's most rescues for a patrolled beach.”

Ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Sunset Beach Surf Life Saving Club on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Kobemania, Palestine, And The Infrastructure Package


Quick quiz to end the week. What deserves the more attention – the death of a US basketball legend, or the end of Palestinian hopes for an independent state? Both died this week, but only one was met with almost total indifference by the global community. Yes, it was Kobe Bryant’s death that received the wall-to-wall media coverage, here and elsewhere – even though Bryant was only ever a sports pages celebrity in New Zealand, and never the cultural icon he was to Americans... To the Washington Post the “deal of the century” unveiled this week at the White House was consistent with the Trump administration’s penchant for doling out concessions to one side of the Israeli/Palestinian conflict, while keeping its boot firmly on the other... Amusing to watch National trying to claim credit for the infrastructure projects announced yesterday. Those needs would be regularly communicated by officialdom to a previous National government that failed to get them off the ground. More>>


ALSO:



 
 

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:

General Election Announced: Set For September 19

The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,”... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus – its official World Health Organisation designation is 2019-nCoV – is believed to have originated as a seafood-to-human transfer, with ground zero for the transfer believed to have been a fish market in Wuhan, China. More>>

ALSO:


WINZ Quarterly Report: More People Getting Into Work

The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Government’s plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off,” Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. More>>

ALSO:

Changing lives: Boost In Whānau Ora Funding

Whānau throughout New Zealand are set to benefit from an extra three million dollars that will go directly to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies, the Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today. More>>

ALSO:

PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 