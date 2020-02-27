Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

2021 Enduro World Series Event A Boon For Nelson

Thursday, 27 February 2020, 1:35 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council

 

Slam on your brakes, and hold on to your handlebars; the Enduro World Series (EWS) is coming to Nelson in Easter 2021.

The prestigious mountainbiking event will take place from the 1st to the 4th April, with riders from around the world competing to see who can master the region’s heart-racing descents.

Mayor Rachel Reese says it’s an honour for Nelson – Whakatū to host an event that would likely bring more than 1000 spectators to the region.

“An event of this calibre helps cement our Smart Little City on the world stage as an international mountain biking destination with a range of amazing trails.”

The event was awarded to Nelson Mountain Bike Club (NMTBC), and club administrator Belinda Crisp says she is “incredibly excited to make this happen for Nelson”.

This is the culmination of twenty years of work from the original mountain bikers who started building trials in Nelson, the NMTBC partners including Nelson City Council, Ngati Koata and Tasman Pine Forests and all the club volunteers.”

Crisp says the trails cut for the event would be enduring, so Nelsonians would be able to ride them once the event is over.

In an Enduro race the gruelling uphill stages have to be completed within a time limit, but rider’s results are based on how fast they can complete the downhill stages.

Nelson-based photographer Sven Martin has covered the EWS since its inception in 2013 and began the push to get the event to Nelson in 2017. He says Nelson is the ideal place to hold the event.

“Nelson has the perfect blend of trails to both challenge and reward visiting racers, with some of the longest, steepest and most technical terrain and tracks on offer in New Zealand. There are some great purpose built tracks in the forestry but it’s the natural feeling trails in the native beech forest here that made us call Nelson home. The combination of mountains, beaches and nearby National Parks just can’t be beat anywhere.”

Chief Executive of the Nelson Regional Development Agency Mark Rawson said winning the event was a fantastic opportunity to cement Nelson Tasman as a world class mountainbiking destination.

"From an economic perspective, there will be considerable benefits to the whole region. With over 300 athletes, their supporters and a range of international media coming to the region for the April event, it aligns well with our high-value shoulder season focus."

