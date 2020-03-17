Kai, Culture And Colours Fiesta Cancelled

Horowhenua District Council has cancelled its Kai, Culture and Colours Fiesta scheduled for Saturday 4 April.

The decision to cancel the event follows the government ban on gatherings of 500 or more people for non-essential events to limit the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Civic and Community Events Coordinator Melissa Steedman said protective measures such as event cancellations and social distancing will help our community to stay safe and healthy.

“While it’s disappointing to have to cancel the fiesta, we’re confident people will understand and support our reasons. It’s important that we play our part in limiting the spread of the virus and that we do what’s best for our community,” she said.

No decisions have yet been taken about other upcoming events, such as Anzac Day commemorations. Council will continue to follow government advice and take decisions on a case-by-case basis.

Updates on other events will be provided as soon as further information is available.

