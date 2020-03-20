Pool And Library To Close

Gisborne District Council has announced it is temporarily closing the Olympic Pool Complex and HB Williams Memorial Library in the wake of COVID-19

Chief executive Nedine Thatcher-Swann said the move, effective from close of business today (Friday, March 20) is being made to keep staff and community safe. “We cannot ensure that social distancing of at least a metre between people is maintained at either the pool or the library and want to minimise the risk of spread in our community.”

The library is working through ways to continue to serve readers. In the interim there will be no fines of overdue books. Staff at both the pool and library will continue to work.

The closure comes on the back of Council closing the War Memorial Theatre and Lawson Field Theatre earlier this week.

The decision to close facilities will be will be reviewed monthly.

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Tairawhiti region

