Council Shuts Public-Facing Services

Gisborne District Council is taking proactive measures to protect both staff and the community from COVID-19.

Council chief executive Nedine Thatcher-Swann has announced the immediate closure of its customer services at Awarua Fitzherbert Street, Bright Street, Te Puia and the cemetery service centre.

Also ceasing operation are City Watch and the parking wardens with the environmental health and animal control officers limiting public contact. A decision on public conveniences will be made on Monday.

“We are leading by example,” says Ms Thatcher-Swann. “We need our workforce to be well as we need to support our community. We are focusing on looking after our staff so Council can maintain the operation of our essential services.”

If you wish to pay a bill, go on line. Those who have accounts due and are unable to pay because of the closure of counter services, should contact customer service by email or phone. There will be no penalties for late payments.

“While there are no confirmed cases in Gisborne, we are starting to see more cases in other towns and cities so we want to move early to limit the spread of the virus in our community”.

“I know these are really tricky times for everyone for all sorts of reasons and that people will react differently, but as a Council we recognise this and are here to support our community,” says Ms Thatcher-Swann. “Our planning is robust and this is why we are taking these important steps now.”

People are encouraged to access all Council services through the website www.gdc.govt.nz or 0800 653 800.

© Scoop Media

