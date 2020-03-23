Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Southern Landfill Closed To The Public And Kerbside Recycling Stopping For Now

Monday, 23 March 2020, 7:28 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

As of 5pm tonight (Monday 23 March), the Southern Landfill is closed to the public. This includes the transfer station, recycle centre and the Tip Shop. There will also be no sale or delivery of Capital Compost for now.

Wellington City Council Waste Operations Manager Emily Taylor-Hall says the decision to close the site to the public reflects the Government’s heightened alert levels, and will allow the team to concentrate on essential collection services and keeping the landfill fully operational.

“The landfill will remain open to commercial account vehicles except on Sundays when the gates will be closed,” she says. “And everyone else will still be able to use kerbside rubbish services.”

“But for now, we just ask that householders hang on to anything they might have been planning to drop off at the landfill, and think about home composting their green waste where possible.”

Landfill gates will be closed for commercial operators on Sundays, except sludge trucks will still be allowed access as per the current arrangement for overnight tipping.

Rubbish bags are available from most supermarkets.

Kerbside recycling collections will also cease after close of business on Wednesday 25 March. CBD recycling services will cease on Tuesday 24 March after close of business.

What to do with your waste

· Kerbside rubbish collection services are continuing as usual. This is deemed an essential service and we will be doing everything we can to ensure that public health is not compromised. Check our website for collection dates https://wellington.govt.nz/services/environment-and-waste/rubbish-and-recycling

· Recycling can be placed in your WCC recycling bag or your private rubbish wheelie bin, or you can stockpile your recycling. Please note we are unable to advise when recycling services will resume.

· Official yellow rubbish bags are available from supermarkets. A number of commercial companies also offer private wheelie bin collection services – you’ll be able to find plenty of options if you google waste collection services. Recycling bags are unavailable until further notice.

· Green waste – now might be the time to consider home composting. Check out our web page for some useful tips https://wellington.govt.nz/services/environment-and-waste/rubbish-and-recycling/recycling/composting

· We’re not selling any Capital Compost products at the moment. This will be great news for you once we re-open, as the longer compost has time to mature, the better the product will be at the other end.

· Please be responsible with your waste. No fly-tipping or illegal dumping please.

· If you have things you were planning to bring to the Tip Shop, please hang on to them for now, or think about whether someone else might find them useful.

Regarding other essential services:

In light of the Government’s raising the Covid-19 response alert, Wellington City Council is re-directing its focus and workforce onto essential services which the public reply on.

The Council is focused on the public’s long term welfare and the city’s key infrastructure, including water, sewage, electricity, transport and the contractors who deliver Council services.

Some of the key changes the public needs to know are:

· Wellington Zoo and Zealandia are closed to the public.

· Local Host regular patrols are being diverted to provide outreach services within the community, and monitoring Wellington’s CCTV as needed.

· Animal Services will no longer carry out patrols. The will respond to urgent calls, and continue caring for animals in our care.

· Dog registrations are currently on hold. If your dog’s registration is due to expire, we will automatically update the Council records until normal services under the Covid-19 resume.

There will be an update tomorrow with decisions outstanding such as parking services.

For all updates on Wellington City Council services and facilities, please keep an eye on wellington.govt.nz/coronavirus and https://www.facebook.com/wellingtoncitycouncil for the latest news.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Long Lockdowns Need To Last, And The Ventilator Shortages

The lockdown announced yesterday by PM Jacinda Ardern is consistent with the advice from the Imperial College Covid-19 team in London, whose blueprint the NZ government has been following (a) in order to slow down the spread of the disease and (b) to even out the demands being placed on the health system. As Vox explains: The report outlines two scenarios for combating the spread of the outbreak. One is mitigation, which focuses on “slowing but not necessarily stopping epidemic spread.” Another is suppression, “which aims to reverse epidemic growth.”.. More>>

ALSO:

 

 
 

Government: Nation Steps Up To COVID-19 Alert Level 2

New Zealand has been moved up to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, Reduce Contact, in an escalation of efforts to reduce the spread of the virus in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 