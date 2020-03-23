Some Blenheim And Renwick Commuter Bus Services Cancelled
As a result of staff shortages brought about by COVID-19 work restrictions, Blenheim commuter and Renwick commuter bus services have, with immediate effect, been cancelled until further notice.
The services being cancelled are:
· Blenheim commuter services (East and West routes) 7:30am, 8:00am, 5:15pm, 5:45pm
· Renwick commuter services (Blenheim to Renwick departure times) 7:05am, 5:35pm
The Renwick “off-peak” services will continue to operate mid-morning and mid-afternoon as normal.
Other Blenheim and Picton services are not affected at this time and will continue to operate as usual.
We apologise for any inconvenience.