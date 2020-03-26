Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nelson City Libraries In Your Living Room

Thursday, 26 March 2020, 4:19 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council


Nelson City Libraries is now offering digital-only membership without the need to show an ID to connect Nelsonians to thousands of online resources.

Nelson’s three libraries - Elma Turner Library, Stoke Memorial Library and Nightingale Library Memorial closed on Sunday.

Existing library cardholders have access to thousands of e-books, audiobooks, newspapers, magazines and movies, television shows, documentaries and courses offered as part of the library’s extensive online services.

Now, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, those who had not yet joined the library can do so without having to show their identification in person, allowing them immediate access.

The library’s online catalogue includes more than 13,000 eBooks and audiobooks, 2400 newspapers and 3900 magazines via PressReader and more than 30,000 movies, television shows, courses and documentaries with Kanopy.

Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese said libraries had always provided support for the community and that wouldn’t stop just because the doors had closed.

“Council wants to help residents through this difficult period. We hope being able to freely access the library’s online services, from anywhere, will help people pass the time.”

Physical items checked out from any of the libraries cannot be returned until they reopen.

Library users will not incur any overdue charges in the closure period, and if an overdue notice is received during this time, it can be disregarded. Items requested prior to the closures will be held until they reopen.

To join the library, head to the library website and select Digital Only Membership when filling out the online form. Take note of your temporary membership number and four-digit PIN.

To access online content you need to log in with your Library card and four-digit PIN. If you've forgotten your PIN, you can reset your PIN online, or give us a call on (03) 546 8100.

Here are just some of the library’s online services:
 

  • The Libby and Borrow Box apps allow you to download ebooks and audiobooks directly to your device. You can download these apps here or by searching your app store.
  • Kanopy is a free streaming service just like Netflix that allows you to watch award-winning movies, TV shows, documentaries and courses. Stream up to 10 items per month at nelson.kanopy.com.
  • If you are stuck on what to read next, get a suggestion from our librarians. Just tell us a bit about yourself and we will be in touch with new authors or books you might enjoy.
  • Lynda.com is an online collection of courses and video tutorials on topics from making music to graphic design.
  • PressReader delivers over 2500 newspapers and magazines from over 100 countries in 60 languages, to your computer, mobile device or tablet.

And for children:

  • Kanopy Kids allows you to watch films and TV series that inspire and inform, helping children develop social-emotional skills and reinforce valuable learning topics, such as history, science, and new languages.
  • Stock up on crafting and cookbooks! You can browse a number of children's non-fiction through our ebook apps.

