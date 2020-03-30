Heavy Rain Watch For Gisborne

A heavy rain watch has been issued by metservice for the Gisborne area. Rain with thunderstorms and localised downpours possible. More details below.

Situation

A slow moving front to the east of the country is forecast to bring periods of rain to eastern districts. Please note that rain is not expected to be widespread in eastern districts of the North Island, however thunderstorms and localised downpours are possible in these areas which may cause surface flooding. Heavy Rain Watches are in force for Gisborne, Hawkes Bay, Wairarapa and parts of Canterbury. Heavy Rain Watch for the Kaikoura Coast and Ranges is now lifted. People are advised to stay up to date with the latest forecasts in case the Watches are upgraded, or further areas are added.

Heavy Rain Watch for Gisborne

Issued: 8:57pm Sunday, 29th March 2020

Area: Gisborne

Valid: 3:00am Monday to 3:00am Tuesday

Rain, with thunderstorms and localised downpours possible. Please note, widespread rain is not expected, however localised high intensity rainfall may cause surface flooding in some places.

