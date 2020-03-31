Road Closed At Titirangi

Council has closed roads to Titirangi (Kaiti Hill) as a measure to prevent illegal rubbish dumping.

Since the lockdown has come into effect there have been numerous reports of household rubbish being dumped on the maunga.

Council chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann says stopping vehicle access should stop it occurring.

“Vehicle travel over Titirangi is non-essential and people shouldn’t be driving up there in the first place. Our rubbish and recycling collections are still continuing so it is disappointing some people choose to do this,” she said.

“The whole country is in lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and dumping rubbish in public spaces goes completely against that. If anyone sees illegal dumping taking place, please let us know using the GDC Fixit app or by contacting customer service.”

People using tracks on the maunga are reminded to maintain social distancing and ensure they are 2 metres apart.

