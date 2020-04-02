Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update From Today's COVID-19 National Response Media Conference

Thursday, 2 April 2020, 5:45 pm
Press Release: National Crisis Management Centre

Police spokesperson:

At today’s media conference, a number of questions were asked of Police Commissioner Mike Bush about monitoring of New Zealanders self-isolating on their return from overseas.

Police are using technology to support self-isolation checks with people who have arrived in the country in the past 14 days.

People returning from overseas to New Zealand, have been asked to consent to being contacted by text message, for the purposes of compliance checks.

Those receiving texts are asked to click on a hyperlink to share their location with Police.

Should the text message go unanswered, or anyone refuse to respond, Police may follow up with a personal visit.

In partnership with the text based service Police are also conducting random self-isolation checks in person.

The purpose of the checks is to ensure people returning to the country are complying will all self-isolation requirements.

Since 31 March, 6,250 text messages have been sent to returning travellers who consented to being contacted. More than 3,000 people responded to the text message.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from National Crisis Management Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Changes Hitting The Economy, Work, And The Benefit System

The economy may be falling like a rock but it hasn’t hit the bottom of the well yet, here or anywhere else. Time is so stretched – early March feels like a distant country – that planning rationally for what the economy might look like in two, three, six months or a year feels more like an exercise in science fantasy. Treasury projections have never been particularly reliable (too rosy by far, usually) but they’re what we’ve got right now. In the foreseeable… will unemployment really be in double figures and/or up to one third of the entire work force? Yes, quite possibly... More>>

ALSO:



 
 

Government: Seeking Infrastructure Projects


The Government has tasked a group of industry leaders to seek out infrastructure projects that are ready to start as soon as the construction industry returns to normal to reduce the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones say...More>>

ALSO:


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 