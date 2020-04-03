Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Play By The Rules, Northland Inc Urges Everyone

Friday, 3 April 2020, 5:01 pm
Press Release: Northland Inc

Northland Inc is urging those who are in Tai Tokerau during the nationwide lockdown to take heed of government advice about containing the spread of Covid-19.

The regional economic development agency has joined the Northland Civil Defence Emergency Management Group (CDEM) in reiterating the message to stay isolated, stay home and stay safe.

“We know this is a beautiful region with much to offer both visitors and residents,” said Northland Inc CEO Murray Reade. “However, this is not the time to go exploring. This is not the time for visiting our beaches, particularly if you have to travel by vehicle to do so. This is not the time for socialising in the northern sun.“This is the time to do everything you can to protect our region, its people and yourself. It’s important to us that we all show that respect to the many taonga of our region, with health and safety of course being our number one concern.”Reade said Northland Inc had received reports of people still congregating on regional beaches, and sunbathing, swimming and surfing rather than observing social distancing and remaining in their isolation bubbles throughout the lockdown.He advised anyone who was concerned about breaches of Covid-19 level four isolation rules to report it via

https://www.police.govt.nz/105support

.“So many of our people are complying so well with the extraordinary conditions in which we find ourselves and it’s crucial for us that we all follow these responsible and thoughtful examples. The beaches, the fishing grounds, the forests, the mountains and the walking trails will all still be here when we return to normality. “The time for visiting them again will come. Our message until then is please protect yourself, please protect our proud Tai Tokerau heritage and please follow government advice so that you protect others as well.”Reade also referred travellers to the region to official government advice as to how they approach their time here:https://covid19.govt.nz/help-and-advice/for-travellers/domestic-travel/

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Northland Inc on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Wage Cuts, And The Listener’s Demise

Various levels of across the board wage cuts – 10%? 15% ?- are being mooted for workers in some of our larger firms, in order to help the likes of Fletchers, Mediaworks etc survive the Covid-19 crisis. It is extraordinary that unions should be having to explain to employers (and to the public) just how unfairly the burden of such a response would fall. Basically, if you’re on a salary in six figures, a 10-15% haircut can still be worn fairly lightly. If you’re employed at or below the median wage, losing 10% of your income can be a hammer blow... More>>

ALSO:



 
 

Government: Seeking Infrastructure Projects


The Government has tasked a group of industry leaders to seek out infrastructure projects that are ready to start as soon as the construction industry returns to normal to reduce the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones say...More>>

ALSO:


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 