Play By The Rules, Northland Inc Urges Everyone

Northland Inc is urging those who are in Tai Tokerau during the nationwide lockdown to take heed of government advice about containing the spread of Covid-19.

The regional economic development agency has joined the Northland Civil Defence Emergency Management Group (CDEM) in reiterating the message to stay isolated, stay home and stay safe.

“We know this is a beautiful region with much to offer both visitors and residents,” said Northland Inc CEO Murray Reade. “However, this is not the time to go exploring. This is not the time for visiting our beaches, particularly if you have to travel by vehicle to do so. This is not the time for socialising in the northern sun.“This is the time to do everything you can to protect our region, its people and yourself. It’s important to us that we all show that respect to the many taonga of our region, with health and safety of course being our number one concern.”Reade said Northland Inc had received reports of people still congregating on regional beaches, and sunbathing, swimming and surfing rather than observing social distancing and remaining in their isolation bubbles throughout the lockdown.He advised anyone who was concerned about breaches of Covid-19 level four isolation rules to report it via

https://www.police.govt.nz/105support

.“So many of our people are complying so well with the extraordinary conditions in which we find ourselves and it’s crucial for us that we all follow these responsible and thoughtful examples. The beaches, the fishing grounds, the forests, the mountains and the walking trails will all still be here when we return to normality. “The time for visiting them again will come. Our message until then is please protect yourself, please protect our proud Tai Tokerau heritage and please follow government advice so that you protect others as well.”Reade also referred travellers to the region to official government advice as to how they approach their time here:https://covid19.govt.nz/help-and-advice/for-travellers/domestic-travel/

