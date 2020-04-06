Food Bank Demand Increases By 400 Per Cent In 7 Days

People and families are beginning to feel the financial impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19), with The Wellington City Mission experiencing a sharp increase in demand for food help since the COVID-19 Alert Level 4 took effect on Wednesday 25 March, says Murray Edridge, Wellington City Mission.

“In a week where we would on average distribute 80 food bags, since lockdown the last 7 days has seen us distribute 329 food bags to people and families, with 80% being delivered by staff straight to people’s doorsteps.

“Behind these numbers are real people and families who through no fault of their own, are now finding it even harder as a result of COVID-19.

“Considering we’re without volunteers and have been unable to ask for food donations, a tremendous amount of effort has gone into ensuring we’re still able to deliver our essential food bank and social work services.

“As the regional co-ordinator for food parcel distribution in Wellington over this period, we also have a dedicated 0800 phoneline and have been working at pace with local foodbanks so they can continue to deliver food locally.

“COVID-19 has been a test for us as an organisation, but as we’ve seen with the increase in demand over the last 7 days, the test is nothing compared to what those in need who were already struggling are experiencing today. It’s important we continue to come together to support them.” Says Murray Edridge.

The Wellington City Mission’s Drop-in Centre is closed, and are instead distributing frozen meals as well as food bags.

