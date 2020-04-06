Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Slow Moving Front To Dominate The Weather Up To The Weekend

Monday, 6 April 2020, 1:35 pm
Press Release: MetService

A slow-moving front, currently sitting over Fiordland, sluggishly moves north tomorrow (Tuesday) to sit around Cook Strait by midnight before continuing its journey over the North Island on Wednesday.

MetService Meteorologist April Clark says, “The front bringing persistent rain to Fiordland right now, will, for the most part, determine which parts of the country will see dry or wet conditions in the next few days.”

“A warm northwest flow ahead of the front means rain is expected to be most significant in the western regions of the South Island now and as it moves north tomorrow. This east west divide will continue as the front meanders north over the North Island mid-week, with everyone expected to see at least a brief period of rain - just a small help in the bit by bit recovery of drought affected areas.” Clark continued.

Conditions dry out in the southwest flow behind the front, with the Far South the only area expected to see anything more than a few showers in the fronts wake. Any sub-Antarctic southerlies directly behind the front are forecast to be brief therefore temperatures are not expected to take a dive, remaining around average for April during this week.

Looking briefly ahead to Easter weekend, the forecast at this point in time looks unsettled. Friday is currently looking to be the best day of the long weekend, with a weak ridge of high pressure bringing dry conditions to most of the country, before a weather system possibly bringing strong winds and heavy rain moves in from the west.

In the tropics, Severe Tropical Cyclone Harold strengthened to a category 5 cyclone overnight with maximum winds exceeding 200km/h near its centre. TC Harold will move eastwards across Vanuatu today, bringing destructive winds, heavy rain and flooding along with dangerous sea conditions. Once past Vanuatu, TC Harold is forecast to track southeast past Fiji on Wednesday and then past Tonga on Thursday, while remaining well north of New Zealand with no impacts expected here. For more information you can check out the Fiji Meteorological Service website at https://www.met.gov.fj/ as they will be the official tropical cyclone warning centre for Severe TC Harold in the coming days.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Lockdown, Masks And Aerosol Transmission

Ironically, our relative success in suppressing the exponential spread of Covid-19 is only increasing the pressure to ease back from those measures, on a regional basis at least. We seem set on course to start tentatively emerging from lockdown in about a fortnight, about the same time as community transmission is likely to be continuing to pick up steam. This partial surrender to the mounting economic (and political) pressure to ease the lockdown is likely to come at a cost... More>>

ALSO:



 
 

Government: Seeking Infrastructure Projects


The Government has tasked a group of industry leaders to seek out infrastructure projects that are ready to start as soon as the construction industry returns to normal to reduce the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones say...More>>

ALSO:


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 