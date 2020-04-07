CRL marine dumping application withdrawn
Tuesday, 7 April 2020, 3:23 pm
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority
Coastal Resources Limited (CRL) has withdrawn its
application for consent to dump sediment at a site 25km east
of Great Barrier Island.
In December 2019 the High Court
quashed the consent granted by an independent
Decision-making Committee in February 2019, and referred the
matter back to the Committee for reconsideration.
On 25
March 2020 CRL withdrew its consent application.
More
information https://www.epa.govt.nz/public-consultations/in-progress/coastal-resources-limited
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more