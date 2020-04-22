Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Overcoming COVID-19 Barriers To Get Food To Mōtītī Island Hapū

Wednesday, 22 April 2020, 2:10 pm
Press Release: Te Puni Kokiri

When New Zealand went into COVID-19 shutdown the people living on Mōtītī Island, 10km’s off the Tauranga coast, were cut off from food and generator fuel supply.

Ngāti Awa, the iwi of the 40 plus permanent Mōtītī residents, kicked into action to get supplies to their hapū on the island which is only reached by boat or small plane.

Enid Ratahi-Pryor, Chief Executive Te Tohu o Te Ora o Ngati Awa, said the island whānau could usually order online groceries but the lockdown was put in place so quickly and flights couldn’t operate.

“They were cut off and without food for a period of time. Our iwi was focused on helping whānau that were most vulnerable like kaumatua who couldn’t make it to the supermarket, single parents with children and those with chronic conditions.”

“It was important that our hapū were not forgotten or ignored and that we were aware of these hardships associated with living on the island,” she says.

Enid says the Mōtītī scenario came up because there were kaumatua on the island and Te Tohu o Te Ora o Ngati Awa worked alongside Te Runanga o Ngati Awa to get supplies together.

The response was helped by Te Puni Kōkiri funding to support Māori communities during COVID-19 which was distributed through the regions. This approach recognised Māori entities could help whānau that needed it most using established local connections.

Ngāti Awa had to navigate a number of issues to get the food together in the national state of emergency climate. They also needed to supply diesel to run the two off-the-grid marae on the island as all houses are without electricity and run by generators.

“We needed to bulk order but there was some confusion around what was possible and there was a multitude of issues to make sure our staff were safe during the process. We had to negotiate directly with supermarkets to get around the restrictions of only 2 loaves of bread per customer as we needed 400 individual items,” Enid says

She says they put together 14 kaumatua packs and another bulk food package for the wider whānau, all distributed through the Mōtītī marae.

“We had fresh meat from Ngāti Awa farm along with veges, fruit, flour, sugar and other goods to meet the needs of our island whānau.”

The iwi had to charter two planes to the island and there was about a five day period to get the food packages and diesel together and to Tauranga airport from Whakatane.

Whānau from Motītī island poured in their gratitude on a Facebook post about the food supplies arriving.

“Enid and her team, have been working long and hard hours alongside Te Runanga o Ngati Awa on a response that is meaningful and valued for and by our iwi,” Puti Koopu wrote.

“Tu meke Ngati Awa, thank you for making sure ngā pakeke o Mōtītī are not forgotten or stranded,” Ngaro Wikeepa said.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Te Puni Kokiri on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Fire And Emergency: Auckland Convention Centre Fire Found Accidental

Fire and Emergency New Zealand investigators have found the cause of the New Zealand International Convention Centre fire in Auckland’s city centre on 22 October last year was accidental.
The Convention Centre was under construction at the time of the fire. At its peak nearly 30 appliances and around 150 firefighters battled the major blaze which took ten days to fully extinguish... More>>

 


General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Going To Level Four (and Scrapping The Olympics) Right Now

Sure, there’s a logic to having four stages of response to Covid-19, flexible enough to vary region by region. The idea being…. The stepped response will slow down the spread of the virus, minimise social panic and avoid the health system being ... More>>

ALSO:



Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 