Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Water Health Warnings lifted, COVID restrictions still apply

Wednesday, 6 May 2020, 12:36 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board


Canterbury District Health Board’s Community and Public Health unit has lifted its algal bloom health warnings for the Rakahuri/Ashley River, Temuka River at Manse Bridge, Te Ana a Wai/Te Nga Wai at Te Nga Wai Road and the Opihi River at Waipopo Huts.

Recent cyanobacteria surveys of the above mentioned rivers have shown the cover of potentially toxic algae (benthic cyanobacteria) in the river have decreased and are now below a threshold that is of concern to public health.

Cantabrians are reminded that restrictions still apply to the use of recreational water sites dependent on the COVID-19 Alert Level.

Health warnings remain in place for cyanobacteria at the following sites:
• Te Waihora/Lake Ellesmere (planktonic)
• Wairewa/Lake Forsyth (planktonic)
• Pegasus Lake (planktonic)
• Temuka River at SH1 (benthic)

Canterbury Medical Officer of Health Dr Ramon Pink says Environment Canterbury’s Contact Recreation water quality monitoring has ceased until the 2020/2021 summer, however sites which remain in a health warning will continue to be monitored regularly.

“The public should keep a look out for cyanobacteria in rivers/river banks during any recreational activities they undertake,” says Dr Pink.

Facts about benthic cyanobacteria in rivers:
• Appears as dark brown/black mats attached to rocks along the riverbed.
• A low cover of the algae can occur naturally but can increase rapidly during warmer months. Algal blooms are influenced by a combination of available nutrients in the water and sediments (such as nitrogen and phosphorus), a sustained period of low and stable flows, and favourable weather conditions (e.g. increased temperature, calm days).
• It often has a strong musty smell and algal toxin concentrations can vary over short periods.
• Although high river levels will remove the algal bloom, detached mats can accumulate along the shore and increase the risk of exposure to toxins.
• If a health warning is in place avoid contact with the water.
• Although district or city councils may place warning signs, these may not be seen at the numerous river access points, hence the need for people/ dog-walkers to treat every low-flowing river cautiously.

Facts about planktonic cyanobacteria in lakes:
• If the water is cloudy, discoloured, or has small globules suspended in it, avoid all contact.
• Not all cyanobacterial blooms are visible to the naked eye and toxins can persist after the blooms disappear.
• Cyanobacterial concentrations can change quickly with changing environmental conditions (e.g. wind). If a health warning is in place avoid contact with the water.

For further information visit:
https://www.lawa.org.nz/explore-data/canterbury-region/

Or contact Community and Public Health on (03) 364 1777:
https://www.cph.co.nz/your-health/recreational-water/

For more information about Mahinga Kai:
https://www.cph.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/saf0112.pdf

© Scoop Media

Canterbury DHB

Canterbury DHB

CDHB

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) is a Christchurch, New Zealand based hospital and healthcare provider for the Canterbury region of New Zealand. Our region extends from Kekerengu in the North, to Rangitata in the South and Arthurs Pass in the West and comprises the six Territorial Local Authorities of Kaikoura, Hurunui, Waimakariri, Christchurch City, Selwyn and Ashburton.

We collaborate with other health and disability organisations, stakeholders and our community to decide what health and disability services are needed and how to best use the funding we receive from Government to improve, promote and protect the health, wellbeing and independence of our population.

At the Canterbury DHB, our vision is to improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Canterbury.

Contact Canterbury DHB

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Trans-Tasman Bubble, And The Future Of Airlines

As the epidemiologists keep on saying, a trans-Tasman bubble will require having in place beforehand a robust form of contact tracing, of tourists and locals alike - aided by some kind of phone app along the lines of Singapore’s TraceTogether app. Nominally the Australians are ahead of us in making such an app available, but as the Australian Broadcasting Corporation has reported, the app is still not operational despite having been downloaded four million times by hopeful Australians..., the rush to create a transTasman bubble is taking place – and is being driven by an increasingly desperate business sector - before some of the most basic public health issues have been satisfactorily resolved. . More>>

 

Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:

Trans-Tasman Bubble: Foreign Minister Congratulates The Warriors And NRL For Paving The Way

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters today congratulated the National Rugby League and New Zealand Warriors for potentially paving the way for a future “Trans-Tasman bubble”, and thanked the Australian Government for making it possible. “Congratulations ... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Over A Thousand Workers Getting Infrastructure Back On Track

Over a thousand road and rail workers are back to work today to help kick-start the post-lockdown economy and get New Zealand moving, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 