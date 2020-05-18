Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Free Online Talk On Productive Land Use

Monday, 18 May 2020, 2:34 pm
Press Release: Kaipara District Council

An online talk hosted by the Kaipara District Council will present valuable opportunities for the district’s landowners, and other businesses related to the horticulture industry.

Increasing food production in Kaipara – Understand the research, is scheduled for Thursday 4 June 7pm. The speaker, Tim Morris of Coriolis, completed an investigation on how to make best use of fertile Kaipara land. The study is part of the Kaipara Kai project, one of four Kaipara Kickstart projects funded by the Provincial Growth Fund to stimulate economic growth in the Kaipara district.

Some of the key results Tim will discuss in the talk include: new crop types, animals and aquaculture opportunities within the Kaipara District (focusing on those that are suitable for a changing climate), and commercial and financial analysis for local landowners.

Kaipara Kai Project Manager, Diane Miller, says the research has generated interest that extends beyond the district.

“We’re delighted to make this rich information freely available to anyone who wants it. Even though the research was done in Kaipara, people in other districts will also find it interesting.” says Ms Miller.

Mayor of Kaipara District, Dr Jason Smith, sees the Kaipara Kai project as a game changer.

“There are immense opportunities for people in Kaipara to draw greater value from their land use. Some of our soils are of the most fertile in northern New Zealand and we could potentially become a food-bowl for Auckland and beyond. Transforming our land use can help our local economy rise strong,” says Mayor Smith.

The Council is inviting questions to be submitted ahead of the talk. People can email their questions to media@kaipara.govt.nz. You can find the full feasibility study on the KDC website via kaipara.govt.nz/kickstart/kai-for-kaipara

Full details on how to attend the online talk:

The talk will be livestreamed on the Kaipara District Council Facebook page. Anyone can attend. You do not need a Facebook account to view the video. Go to facebook.com/watch/KaiparaDistrictCouncil/ for 7pm on 4 June, where you will see the video stream appear. The stream will commence a few minutes before the 7pm start time.

The talk will also be recorded and available to watch on the Council YouTube channel at a later date.

About Kaipara Kickstart

The Provincial Growth Fund, NZTA and Kaipara District Council have earmarked $28.24 million (announced on 3/2/2019) and $0.74 million (announced on 31/1/2020) to invest in Kaipara's economic growth and community wellbeing. The Kaipara Kickstart programme consists of four interlocking projects. They are; Kaipara Roading, Kaipara Wharves, Kaipara Kai, and Kaipara Water. Further details can be found via kaipara.govt.nz/kickstart

