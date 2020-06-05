Six Week Extension For TANK Plan Consult



The Regional Council’s plan for the long-term health of the Heretaunga Plains waterways will now stay open for public consultation until Friday 14 August.



Known as the TANK Plan, it deals with the Tūtaekurī, Ahuriri, Ngaruroro and Karamū catchments. The TANK Plan proposes new rules and limits to manage the effects of land and water use where most Napier and Hastings people live and work.

The extended consultation period comes from the Regional Council’s considering the impact of COVID-19 and extended drought conditions on the Heretaunga community, in particular busy farmers and support agencies.

“From what we’re hearing, a further six weeks of consultation will better help farmers, iwi, partner councils and agencies to formulate their submissions to the TANK Plan,” says Regional Council Chief Executive James Palmer.

“So far we have done a lot of video meetings, virtual presentations, emails and phone calls. We’re looking forward to COVID’s Level 1, when we can arrange face-to-face contact with key people and groups in our community,” adds Mr Palmer.

The proposed TANK Plan change was publicly notified on Saturday 2 May. The extension for submissions to Friday 14 August takes the consultation period to a total of 15 weeks.

Information on the TANK Plan and how to make a submission is at: hbrc.govt.nz.

© Scoop Media

