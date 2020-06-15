Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Help To Shape The Future Of Dunedin Transport

Monday, 15 June 2020, 9:06 am
Press Release: NZTA

With the new Dunedin Hospital being built in the central city, Dunedin has a unique opportunity to look at options to create a transport system that’s safer, better connected and offers a range of travel choices.

Connecting Dunedin (a partnership of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, Dunedin City Council and the Otago Regional Council) has been working on the Shaping Future Dunedin Transport project to review what those options might look like. This includes how the central city transport system could change to better support developments, such as the new hospital, and enhance the central city as a place where people want to spend time.

From Monday, 15 June to Monday, 13 July public input is wanted on ideas developed so far. These include ideas to improve transport choice and safety, enhance our street environment and provide better bus, walking and cycling experiences. There are also ideas for parking and how State Highway 1 runs through the city, including whether it stays one way or changes to two way.

Jim Harland, Waka Kotahi’s Director Regional Relationships, says it’s an important time for transport. “We all have a part to play to maximise the changes coming to Dunedin to create a prosperous and vibrant city environment. The new Dunedin hospital provides a once in a life time opportunity to re-think the central city transport network.

“We want to get this right, so it’s important we hear what the community thinks of possible options being considered for the future of Dunedin’s central city transport network. This feedback is critical to ensuring the network evolves as the city changes and developments take shape,” he says.

“This is one of the most important transport projects in Dunedin for many years,” says Chair of Dunedin City Council’s Infrastructure Services Committee Jim O’Malley. “We’d like to know what people think about it and their ideas, comments and suggestions. We will be listening to all feedback and if you want your opinion to count this is the time to engage with the process.”

Otago Regional Council General Manager operations Gavin Palmer says that public transport has to be part of the solution. “We’ve worked with the team to look at how we can encourage bus use in tandem with improvements to roading, cycle ways and key walking routes. This may include upgrading key bus stops, introducing bus priority, linking in with park ‘n ride or locating bike hubs near key bus stops. All of these options present an opportunity for people to choose a mode or modes of transport that suit and enhance their lifestyle.”

Please visit the interactive https://nzta.mysocialpinpoint.com/shaping-future-dunedin-transport to find out more about the project and share your ideas and comments.

Useful links and information:

Related consultation - flat fee for Orbus

ORC is proposing a temporary ‘flat’ fare on Dunedin’s Orbus network when the Bee Card launches. Have your say at https://yoursay.orc.govt.nz/flatfaredunedin until consultation closes 2 July.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Allowing The Police To Use “Sponge” Bullets

Terminology can be SO important. Back when “non-lethal” bullets were first invented and became part of the weapons array available to US Police, they were called “ rubber bullets” rather than say, “plastic bullets” because “plastic” sounded hard and “rubber” sounded soft, like a Rubber Duckie. Either way, the aim was to dilute the images conveyed by the word “ “bullets.” Police firing bullets randomly at crowds of (usually) unarmed citizens doesn’t sound all that good, right ? Hey, but don’t worry they’re only rubber. Play time stuff that actually conveys a sense of Police withholding violence, by not firing real bullets... More>>

 

National: Todd Muller Outlines National’s First Term Priorities

Creating tens of thousands of new full-time jobs and building a better economy than before the Covid-19 crisis will be National’s top priorities in its first term, Leader of the Opposition Todd Muller told his home community of Te Puna today. In ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On level One, And Living With Predatory Markets


Welcome to Level One, earthlings. This is the new normality while the virus still roams beyond the border walls. Those borders will remain closed and guarded by quarantine for any entrants from outside, and while the Transtasman bubble remains an idea that the Australians have yet to sign off. Although some firms in the tourism sector still don’t seem to have grasped the fact, our government can’t unilaterally create a Transtasman bubble, or declare when it will come into existence. We need Canberra to agree, and to prioritise it... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Armed Response Teams Will Not Continue

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has today announced that Armed Response Teams (ARTs) will not be part of the New Zealand policing model in the future. The decision not to roll-out ARTs following the six-month trial (which finished in April) has ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into gear

The Green Party is pleased to reveal its candidate list for the upcoming election. With a mix of familiar faces and fresh new talent, this exceptional group of candidates are ready to lead the Greens back into Government. Using the most democratic list ... More>>

ALSO:

  • National - Tania Tapsell National’s New Candidate For East Coast
  • ACT - ACT Announces First 49 Candidates From Small Business, Farming, Law And Engineering
  • Greg O'Connor - Greg O’Connor Confirmed As Labour Party Candidate For The Ōhāriu Electorate At 2020 General Election


    • Green Party: Statement On The Death Of George Floyd

    “Today and every day we stand in solidarity with George Floyd’s family, friends and community who feel pain and fear about his untimely death at the hands of Minneapolis police”, said Green Party Co-leader and Māori Development spokesperson Marama ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Budget 2020: Jobs Budget To Get Economy Moving Again

    Investments to both save and create jobs in Budget 2020 mean unemployment can be back to pre COVID-19 levels within two years and could see the economy growing again as early as next year. More>>

    ALSO:

    Hamilton City Council: Captain Hamilton’s Statue To Be Removed

    Hamilton City Council has decided to remove the bronze statue of Captain Hamilton from Civic Square after a formal request from Waikato-Tainui. The request comes after a growing international drive to remove statues which are seen to represent cultural ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Scoop Team: PM’s Press Conference – The Move To Level One

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said New Zealand will move to covid-19 level one restrictions from midnight tonight. Cabinet’s decision follows the Ministry of Health saying there were no active cases in the country and there had been no new ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: Five New Super Hercules To Join Air Force Fleet

    The Coalition Government has confirmed five Lockheed Martin C-130J-30 Super Hercules transport aircraft will be purchased to replace the existing fleet, Defence Minister Ron Mark announced today. More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: Queen's Birthday Honours List 2020

    The New Zealand Order of Merit The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty's Birthday, to make the following appointments to The New Zealand Order of Merit: DNZM To be Dames Companion of the said Order: Distinguished ... More>>

    Government: Support For Arts And Music Sector Recovery

    A jobseekers programme for the creative sector and four new funds have been set up by the Government to help our arts and music industry recover from the blow of COVID-19. Thousands of jobs will be supported through today’s $175 million package ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: New Zealand Joins Global Search For COVID-19 Vaccine

    Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods, and Health Minister David Clark today announced a COVID-19 vaccine strategy, which will enable New Zealand scientists to contribute to global research efforts ... More>>

    ALSO:

    The Dig: Steady State Economics: We’ve Got Some (systems) Thinking To Do

    In this time of impending economic and ecological crises, we urgently need to aim for a sustainable or ‘steady state’ economy. In order to get there, we will need to adopt a ‘systems-thinking’ outlook taking into account the interconnections of our complex world.

    In short, we’ve got some systems thinking to do... More>>

    ALSO:


    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    person_add Join ScoopCitizen
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     


     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
     
     
     