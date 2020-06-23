Miramar Peninsula Hosts Mid-winter Christmas

The mid-winter Christmas in Miramar kicked off last Saturday night with a Carols. The plan had been to sing in civic area outside the Roxy Cinema. Weather forced the event indoors, but spirits were not dampened as David Midland and Salvation Army Brass Band led the rousing mid-winter carols in the dryer surrounds of the beautiful St. Aidans Church.

Aidans, "the whole idea came unexpectedly".

“One day in Level 3, I decided to sit on the Street outside my Church with a placard offering to pray for people. I was surprised at how many stopped for a chat and just how many were genuinely glad to receive prayer. Many were not a part of any local church. As I reflected this experience with my colleagues for other church leaders the idea of a mid-winter Christmas took off”.

The mid-winter Christmas runs for 12 days starting at the winter Solstice - Sunday 21 June.

“It’s a gift to our community and I’m looking forward to meeting people who want to do something a little different this winter. Especially, as we emerge from our GOVID-19 lockdown experience and into a different world”, Chris said.

“The daily themes draw inspiration for the lives of Saints who are remembered for the way their faith and love brought light into the darkness for their communities in their day”.

“I’ve been blown away, by how many churches have said, “yes, we’d love to be involved”, says Chris. “At the heart of it, we just want to bless our communities, and what better way than to bring the hope, the joy, the love, and the peace of Christmas right into the middle of winter!”

Three further public events planned:

Wed 24 June: Candlelight prayers of remembrance and lament 8pm at St Aidans. Open to all - a time to reflect on gift of children, and a time to remember children no longer with us.

8pm at St Aidans. Open to all - a time to reflect on gift of children, and a time to remember children no longer with us. Fri 26 June: The Great Miramar Peninsula Mid-winter Christmas Date Night - 7pm at Gateway Baptist Limited to 25 couples. Bookings are required. See website – Day 6.

- 7pm at Gateway Baptist Limited to 25 couples. Bookings are required. See website – Day 6. Thu 02 July: Devonshire Teas on Devonshire Road - 3pm at Miramar Uniting Church. A special event to honour senior citizens in our community. No booking required. Contact Paul Prestidge 027 575 8892 for details.

