Six Arrested In Levin, Firearms And Stolen Property Recovered
Thursday, 9 July 2020, 2:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Six people have been arrested following the execution of
a search warrant in Levin yesterday.
The warrant was
undertaken as part of enquiries into aggravated robberies
and burglaries carried out in Levin in recent
days.
Four firearms were recovered, as well as some of
the stolen property.
The six males arrested were aged
15 (x2), 17, 18, 23 and 44.
All those arrested are
patched gang members or associates and have been charged
with two aggravated robberies and unlawful possession of
firearms.
The 44-year-old man has also been charged
with assaulting police and cannabis-related
offending.
They are scheduled to appear in Palmerston
North District Court this
afternoon.
