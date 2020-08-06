Communities Benefit From Council Support

Business and community groups affected by Covid-19 lockdown are benefitting from support offered by Kaipara District Council.

Grants to offset rates, fees and professional advice are available to businesses, community and sporting groups, with a total of $85,000 granted so far. Of this, $46,000 has been used to offset food and health licences, or alcohol licences. The Council has received applications for a further $53,000 for professional services, which are in progress. A total grants pool of $675,000 is available for those affected.

Mayor Dr Jason Smith says groups have been very appreciative of the grants.

“As a district with strong farming roots, Kaipara hasn’t been as badly affected as other areas. However, some groups have been affected and we want to do everything we can to keep them going. The tourism and food and beverage industries have been especially hard hit,” says Mayor Smith.

Jenny Rooney, who has been processing the grants applications and says the grants have really drawn on peoples’ community spirit.

“Some people said they were managing OK and they would rather the grants went to those that really needed them. It’s been so nice to be able to help people out in this way and gives you such a lift to get those lovely emails and letters. It’s really made a difference for some people,” says Ms Rooney.

Grants are funded from operational costs unspent during Covid 19 and the benefit from lower interest rates.

“This is something we’ve been able to do without impacting on rates,” says Mayor Smith.

If your business, community or sporting group has been affected by lockdown you may be eligible for grants to offset some of your costs. Go to kaipara.govt.nz/covidsupport for more information.

