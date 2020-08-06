Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Regional Council Undertakes Work To Address Whareroa Marae Health Concerns

Thursday, 6 August 2020, 1:56 pm
Press Release: Bay of Plenty Regional Council

Bay of Plenty Regional Council has committed to investigating and addressing health concerns raised by the Whareroa Marae community in Mount Maunganui.

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council met today (August 6) and discussed the current situation and future of Whareroa Marae and the Mount Industrial area, in response to the hapū and community’s health and wellbeing concerns. This includes the hazards, amenity, light, noise, water and air quality impacts of surrounding industries.

The Councillors agreed to take action following Tauranga Moana Advisory Group’s June 19 recommendation for the urgent development of an action plan and the commissioning of an independent, comprehensive report to investigate the potential for instigating a managed retreat of surrounding pollutant industries.

Tauranga City Council is responsible for the land use and zoning decisions in the area and they will also be considering the recommendation on August 11. Regional Council looks forward to finding a constructive path for the future with Tauranga City Council, leading to improved community outcomes.

The Regional Council acknowledges the need to improve air quality, particularly in the Mount Airshed, and has requested the commissioning of a health study to assess the impact of air pollution on Whareroa residents.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council’s Chief Executive, Fiona McTavish said she acknowledges the importance of the relationship Regional Council has with the Marae.

“The Whareroa community have asked for help and an inter-agency approach will assist with understanding their health needs and the impact surrounding industry has on them,” Ms McTavish says.

“We will continue to have ongoing discussions with them to address their concerns. To achieve an outcome that ensures the health and safety of the Marae, we are engaging with the relevant parties to expedite an outcome as soon as possible.

Similar to the actions we took to introduce specific rules for the Rotorua Airshed where public health indicated there were preventable illnesses, we are actively working on introducing specific rules to improve air quality in the Mount industrial area.”

Following concerns raised by those at Whareroa Marae, the Regional Council, Bay of Plenty District Health Board and Western Bay Primary Health Organisation are pledging joint resources to work together on understanding this collective issue.

The Regional Council has monitored air quality within the grounds of Whareroa Marae since 2016.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bay of Plenty Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Problems The Pandemic Is Causing For Big Oil


Chances are, climate change won’t kill you overnight, and that’s got to be significant. Yet while we were all in lockdown listening to the birdsong, it was hard to avoid the conclusion that if governments can up-end the economy for an unexpected reason – the coronavirus – surely, we can act just as decisively to counter the known threat that climate changes poses to planetary survival.
Currently, those twin threats from Covid-19 and climate change are converging: on the extent of oil production... More>>

 

E-Cigarettes: Vaping Legislation Passes

Landmark legislation passed today puts New Zealand on track to saving thousands of lives and having a smokefree generation sooner rather than later, Associate Health Minister, Jenny Salesa says. The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Vaping) ... More>>

ALSO:

Housing: Government Delivers On Rental Reforms Promise

The Government has delivered on its promise to New Zealanders to modernise tenancy laws with the passing of the Residential Tenancies Amendment (RTA) Bill 2020 today, says Associate Minister of Housing (Public Housing), Kris Faafoi. “The Residential ... More>>

ALSO:

National: $4 Billion Investment To End Wellington’s Congestion Woes

A National Government will invest another $4 billion in transport infrastructure across Wellington, igniting the economy and delivering the congestion-busting solutions the region has long been crying out for, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Virtues (and Fluffed Opportunities) Of The Operation Burnham Report

One unspoken rule of thumb in any official public inquiry is : whatever you do, don’t conclude you were made to listen to “a litany of lies” even if the evidence of a deliberate cover-up is right there under your nose. In that respect, the report ... More>>

ALSO:

Office Of The Speaker: Parliament Is Revamping Its Rules

Today, the Standing Orders Committee’s report on the review of Standing Orders was presented to the House. The Speaker of the House, the Rt Hon Trevor Mallard, chairs the committee. He said today that the 2020 review will make our rules more ... More>>

Your Vote 2020: Bringing Election Coverage To Viewers Across TVNZ Channels And Platforms

As New Zealand gets ready to head to the ballot box this September, 1 NEWS is bringing voters comprehensive coverage and analysis of this year’s General Election. TVNZ’s coverage will draw on the depth of experience held across the 1 NEWS team, says Graeme ... More>>

Economy: 30% Believe Households Worse Off, 298,000 Expect To Lose Jobs

64% of New Zealanders feel the economic position of their households is the same or better than a year ago – and 30% think it is worse or much worse, while 298,000 think they will lose their jobs in the next 12 months. Households’ perceptions ... More>>

State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information. The investigation looked into who or what caused the disclosure of the information, ... More>>

International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

ALSO:

Energy: 100% Renewable Electricity Grid Explored With Pumped Storage ‘battery’

The Government is taking a significant step toward its goal for 100% renewable electricity generation in a move that could be a game changer for consumers and the creation of a low-emissions economy, Energy & Resources Minister Megan Woods said. ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 