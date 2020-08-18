Community Invited To Feedback On The Future Development Of Sport And Recreation Facilities

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is about to kick off the final round of community engagement on two major pieces of work that together will frame the long-term development of sport and recreation across the district.

A joint masterplan covering the proposed expansion of both Queenstown Events Centre (QEC) and Wānaka Recreation Centre (WRC) (‘the masterplan’) sits under the Queenstown Lakes-Central Otago Sub-Regional Sport and Recreation Facility Strategy (‘the strategy’) to set out a comprehensive vision for the next 10 to 20 years.

QLDC General Manager Community Services Thunes Cloete said anyone with an interest in well-being and passive recreation as well as organised sport is invited to provide feedback via the Council’s Let’s Talk portal from Monday 24 August.

“Both the masterplan and the strategy have been produced in collaboration with local sports clubs and groups, national and regional sports management bodies, and other stakeholders with a keen interest in this sector,” he said.

“We’re now calling on the whole community to review the final line up and ensure there are no gaps in the outfield. The proposed new layouts for QEC and WRC are particularly exciting.”

The masterplan adds detail to the $12m investment programme for QEC outlined in the 2018-2028 Ten Year Plan that includes two additional indoor courts, a multi-use artificial turf and an upgrade of its gym and group fitness facilities. The masterplan for WRC includes proposals for a full-size artificial turf, shared clubrooms and a health and wellness facility.

“As well as a significant building programme we’ve proposed a balance between organised sports and more informal uses of the sites such as walking, running and biking trails and open spaces for activities like family picnics,” said Dr Cloete.

The strategy is the result of a partnership between QLDC, Central Otago District Council, Sport New Zealand, Sport Otago, Sport Southland, Central Lakes Trust, Otago Community Trust and Community South.

Full versions of the strategy and masterplan together with an engagement document summarising the main points of both will be available at letstalk.qldc.govt.nz from Monday. Hard copies will also be available at QEC, WRC, Wānaka and Frankton Libraries, and QLDC offices at Gorge Road, Queenstown and Ardmore Street, Wānaka.

There will be drop-in sessions with Council staff on hand to answer questions from the community at the Lake Wanaka Centre on 31 August, and the Queenstown Events Centre on 1 September.

Community engagement opens on Monday 24 August and will close on Friday 18 September at 5.00pm.

© Scoop Media

