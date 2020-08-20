Help Is Coming For Half A Million Board Members Of Community Organisations

Nearly 300 members of community organisations attended the digital launch of a National Action Plan for Community Governance on Wednesday 19 August.

The report identifies six outcomes and fifteen key actions that will strengthen the governance capability of community boards.

If you are one of the half a million New Zealanders who sit on the board or committee of a community organisation help to manage your risks and responsibilities is on the way.

Without their often invisible and thankless work at the board table, the more than 114,000 charities and community groups who provide essential services such as caring for older people, fighting fires, surf lifesaving, and organising education, religion, sport and arts events could not operate. It can be a complex, demanding, under resourced and under supported role so it is not surprising that the capability and capacity of boards and committees in the community sector is variable both across sectors and between regions.

COVID-19 has made the governance role even more demanding. The Time to Shine survey of 1400 community organisations found that a substantial majority of participants (74%) had experienced or were expecting reduced funding. Improving governance was one of the key areas identified to support the community sector navigate its future.

“Good governance in the community sector has never been so important as boards navigate the financial future of their organisations” says independent director and Chair of the Community Governance Steering Group, Mele Wendt.

Mele Wendt

Over one hundred and fifty people contributed more than 1000 hours in seven co-design sprints during lockdown. They identified and developed fifteen actions to support and enhance governance in the community sector.

The actions focus on seven outcomes:

1. All community governance group members will have basic governance skills.

2. All community governance groups apply their basic skills.

3. Everyone values community governance.

4. There is a strong pipeline of diverse, talented community governors.

5. Best practice in community governance is shared and enhanced.

6. Effective Chairs are supported and have opportunities for development.

7 All kaitiaki exhibit and role model the right behaviours

On 19 August these actions were launched as the National Action Plan for Community Governance. Over 260 people attended to join the on-line celebration of the Action Plan.

“The National Action Plan has been designed to be free of duplication and focuses on practical tools to amplify what the sector is already doing and to fill vital gaps. Every action in the plan has been created to address our shared goal that all community organisations are well governed” says Jo Cribb, Programme Manager.

Implementation of the Plan has begun and is gaining momentum through a wide acceptance that the community sector needs governance support to drive innovation and strategic advice, through and post Covid 19.

“If Covid 19 has taught us anything, it is that together we are stronger. The community sector now has a renewed sense of togetherness fuelled by digital connectivity and a revitalised sense of value and purpose. With this action plan we will strengthen the sector to continue delivering vital services to the communities that depend on us” Jo Cribb concluded.

You can read the full National Action Plan for Community Governance report here and watch the launch event on YouTube here

© Scoop Media

